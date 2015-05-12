UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Q1 operational ebit nok 69.3 million (q1 2014 nok 87.1 million)
* Expects 2015 harvest volume of 32,000 tonnes (previous guidance 32,000 tonnes)
* For 2015 global supply growth is expected to be between 1 and 5 per cent, and in longer term global growth is expected to be low
* Sees basis for a positive market outlook for both 2015 and in long term for industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.