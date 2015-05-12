May 12 DIC Asset AG :
* Sees further FFO growth in 2015
* Q1 FFO of 12.1 million euros ($14 million)stable at
previous year's level (Q1 2014: 12.0 million euros)
* Q1 gross rental income of 35.1 million euros was slightly
lower year-on-year (Q1 2014: 36.8 million euros)
* Q1 interest result improved to -15.6 million euros(Q1
2014: -17.8 million euros)
* Regarding volume of disposals in 2015, company has
affirmed its target range of between 150 million euros and 170
million euros
* Unchanged forecast for 2015: FFO to grow to between 48
million euros and 50 million euros (by up to 4 per cent)
* Consolidated net profit for period ending on March 31,
2015 was 1.3 million euros(Q1 2014: 2.0 million euros)
* Rental income of 134 million euros to 136 million euros is
expected in FY 2015
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
