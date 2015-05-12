May 12 Medigene AG :
* Q1 total revenue fell in reporting period to 1,686
thousand euros ($1.88 million) (Q1 2014: 2,430 thousand euros)
* Q1 royalties from drug Veregen increased by 39 pct to 589
thousand euros
* EBITDA loss rose in Q1 of 2015 to 2,042 thousand euros (Q1
2014: 1,452 thousand euros)
* Q1 net loss increased to 3,672 thousand euros (Q1 2014:
2,044 thousand euros)
* EBITDA loss is anticipated to increase to 11 million euros
- 13 million euros in 2015 (2014: 2.1 million euros)
* Confirms its financial guidance for 2015 and expects a
double-digit percentage increase in Veregen royalties (2014: 2.4
million euros)
* Management expects that Medigene will be financed into Q2
of 2016 without considering any potential licencing partner
agreements or any measures to raise capital
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
