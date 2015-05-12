Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 KBJ SA :
* Q1 net loss 550,616 zlotys ($150,680) versus loss of 81,455 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.5 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss of 536,427 zlotys versus loss of 78,008 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6542 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order