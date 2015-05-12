BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
May 12 Mavshack publ AB :
* Says has decided to appoint the current Marketing Manager Anders Lindén Acting CEO
* Says Linden succeeds Jonas Litborn who decided to step down as CEO
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.