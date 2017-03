May 12 Cape Plc

* Group's overall trading for Q1 was in line with board's expectations

* UK market is expected to be subdued for remainder of 2015 with lower project activity in offshore sector and reduced volumes from coal power station outages

* Group order book, as at end of Q1 of 2015, was 686 mln stg

* Business remains on track to deliver in line with expectations for year ending Dec. 31 2015