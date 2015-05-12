May 12 J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. says estorn has agreed to sell 30 million shares in Regus, held indirectly by Mark Dixon, at a price of 245 pence per share

* J.P. Morgan securities Plc says placing has raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 73.5 mln stg for Estorn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: