May 12 Lagardere SCA :

* Reports buoyant sales in the first quarter of 2015 at 1,572 million euros ($1.76 billion), up 6 percent on a like-for like basis

* Confirms its target for recurring group EBIT of fully consolidated companies: about 5 percent growth is expected, at constant forex and excluding the impact of the potential disposal of LS distribution

* Says debt is expected to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)