BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Lagardere SCA :
* Reports buoyant sales in the first quarter of 2015 at 1,572 million euros ($1.76 billion), up 6 percent on a like-for like basis
* Confirms its target for recurring group EBIT of fully consolidated companies: about 5 percent growth is expected, at constant forex and excluding the impact of the potential disposal of LS distribution
* Says debt is expected to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.