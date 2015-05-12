Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Confidence International AB :
* Q1 EBIT loss 2.9 million Swedish crowns ($350,474.35) versus loss 3.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 19.6 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago
* Makes no forecast for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2745 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order