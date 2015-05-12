May 12 Sberbank :
* 4-month net profit under Russian Accounting Standards
(RAS) of 48.8 billion roubles ($955.22 million) versus 129.8
billion roubles year ago
* Says increase in cost of the CBR's funding and cost of
client funds (mostly corporate funds) were the main drivers for
the decline in net profit
* 4-month net interest income under RAS of 201.23 billion
roubles versus 275.73 billion roubles year ago
* 4-month total provision charge under RAS of 104.1 billion
roubles versus 106 billion roubles year ago
* Provisions for loan impairment as of May 1, 2015 under RAS
of 865.22 billion roubles versus 810.59 billion roubles as of
Jan. 1, 2015
($1 = 51.0875 roubles)
