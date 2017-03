May 12 Prudential Plc

* Pierre-Olivier Bouée is to step down as group chief risk officer and a member of board of Prudential Plc

* Bouée will step down from board on May 31 2015, but will continue as chief risk officer until June 30 2015 to assist with transition process

* Replacement for Mr Bouée will be announced in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: