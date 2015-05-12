UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :
* Acquires men's fashion store chain Wormland
* Parties agreed to keep purchase price secret
* Forecast for year 2015 has to be adjusted
* Now expects sales in 2015 to increase by approximately 60 pct (previously 2 - 4 pct)
* Could thus attain accumulated gross sales of approximately 164 million euros ($184.58 million) in aggregate in 2015
* 2015 anticipated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to rise considerably to approximately 17 million - 19 million euros (previously approximately 10 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.