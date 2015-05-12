May 12 Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says has been granted 50 million euros ($56.34 million) loan from The European Investment Bank (EIB)

* Announced securing of a loan facility of 50 million euros from European Investment Bank (EIB), long-term lending institution of European Union owned by its member states

* EIB has granted loan facility to support research and development of novel vaccines against ebola and other infectious diseases as well as cancer immunotherapies

* As a result of loan facility agreement, company upgrades its expectations to year-end cash preparedness from 1.10 billion Danish crowns ($166.11 million) to 1.45 billion crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6223 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)