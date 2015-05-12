Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
May 12 Doughty Hanson
* Announces sale of Eurofiber for 875 million euros
* To sell Eurofiber to funds managed by Antin Infrastructure Partners
* The transaction is expected to close in late May / early June 2015.
* Sale of Doughty Hanson & Co v's stake in Eurofiber will yield a multiple of 2.5x for the fund's investors and an expected gross IRR of 35%. Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.