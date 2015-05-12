May 12 Sponda Oyj :
* Issues 175 million euros ($196.79 million) bond
* Five-year bond matures on May 20, 2020 and carries fixed annual coupon at rate of 2.375
per cent
* Bond was allocated to 50 investors and bond offering was significantly oversubscribed
* Proceeds from bond offering will be used to repay 100 million euros bond that matures in
May 2015 and other existing debt and for general corporate purposes
* Pohjola Bank and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners for transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8893 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)