BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Reports Q1 net loss of 11 million euros ($12 million) versus loss of 43.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss of 0.5 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 8.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue of 83.5 million euros, down 10.4 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.