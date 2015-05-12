BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Sare SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.4 million zlotys ($2.0 million) versus 6.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 604,213 zlotys versus 821,613 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 948,277 zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys last year
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6455 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.