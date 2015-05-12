UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Pferdewetten De AG :
* Q1 EBIT grew from 261.6 thousand euros in same period of previous year by 93 percent to 504.2 thousand euros ($566,519)
* Q1 revenue amounting to 1.617 million euros, representing an increase of 42 percent compared to the first quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.