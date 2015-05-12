May 12 Pferdewetten De AG :

* Q1 EBIT grew from 261.6 thousand euros in same period of previous year by 93 percent to 504.2 thousand euros ($566,519)

* Q1 revenue amounting to 1.617 million euros, representing an increase of 42 percent compared to the first quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)