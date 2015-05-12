May 12 British Polythene Industries Plc

* Volumes are ahead for first four months mainly due to increased sales of silage stretchwrap reflecting new capacity

* Tading update for period from 1 january 2015 to date

* Position changed in March and April when a reduction in imports to EC from Middle East coincided with a number of declarations of force majeure by western european polymer producers

* Price has rebounded to high levels, with shortages in many grades

* Currently envisage this volatility continuing until holiday season starts in europe, when subsequent reduced demand should allow supplies to get back in balance

* Remain confident in outcome for 2015

* Performance for first four months being ahead of same period last year

* Price of polyethylene polymer had dropped during q1

* Margins are likely to be impacted in short term while these increases are in process of being passed through