May 12 British Polythene Industries Plc
* Volumes are ahead for first four months mainly due to
increased sales of silage stretchwrap reflecting new capacity
* Tading update for period from 1 january 2015 to date
* Position changed in March and April when a reduction in
imports to EC from Middle East coincided with a number of
declarations of force majeure by western european polymer
producers
* Price has rebounded to high levels, with shortages in many
grades
* Currently envisage this volatility continuing until
holiday season starts in europe, when subsequent reduced demand
should allow supplies to get back in balance
* Remain confident in outcome for 2015
* Performance for first four months being ahead of same
period last year
* Price of polyethylene polymer had dropped during q1
* Margins are likely to be impacted in short term while
these increases are in process of being passed through
