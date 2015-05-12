May 12 Genmab :
* Says positive preliminary results from phase II study of
Daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma
* Operating income was 173 million crowns in the first
quarter of 2015 compared to 96 million crowns in the
corresponding period for 2014.
* Says had a cash position of 2,945 million crowns. This
represented a net increase of 285 million crowns from beginning
of 2015
* Says positive top-line results from phase III complement 2
study of Arzerra plus fludarabine and cyclophosphamide in
relapsed CLL
* Says revenue was 107 million crowns in first quarter of
2015, compared to 247 million crowns in first quarter of 2014
* Says is maintaining its updated 2015 financial guidance
published on march 11, 2015
(Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)