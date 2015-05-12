BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Mondo Tv Suisse SA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 27,000 Swiss francs ($29,151) versus 20,000 Swiss francs a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA of about 35,000 Swiss francs versus 20,000 Swiss francs a year ago
* Q1 2015 production value of 1.1 million Swiss francs versus 267,000 Swiss francs a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.