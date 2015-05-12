BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
May 12 Lagardere :
* Description of Lagardere share buyback program 2015 - 2016
* Maximum unit purchase price: 40 euros ($44.97)
* Maximum of 9,424,461 shares (7.19 pct of share capital) could be purchased
* Maximum amount of purchase: 500,000,000 euros
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.