UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Ubisoft :
* FY revenue 1.46 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.01 billion year ago
* Non-IFRS operating income was 170.7 million euros in 2014-15 and exceeding group's target of 165 million euros
* Standing by its non-IFRS operating income target of at least 200 million euros for 2015-16, and it expects stable sales versus 2014-15
* Expects first-quarter 2015-16 sales to amount to approximately 80 million euros
* As of March 31, 2015, Ubisoft had net cash of 211.3 million euros compared with net debt of 12.7 million euros one year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.