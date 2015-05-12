May 12 Eutelsat :

* Q3 revenue 367.7 million euros ($413.70 million) versus 337.7 million euros year ago

* Order backlog stood at 6.4 billion euros at 31 march 2015, up by 11 pct year-on-year

* Remains on track to meet its full year objective of growth of around 4 pct at constant currency

* FY 2015 EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct

* FY objective of average revenue growth of above 5 pct for two year period from July 2015 to June 2017 is confirmed Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8888 euros)