May 12 Greenyard Foods NV :

* 25.5 million new shares of Greenyard Foods will be issued to shareholders of Univeg and Peatinvest

* Listed company Greenyard Foods becomes parent company of newly formed group

* Partial demerger and contribution agreement is signed

* Upon completion, Greenyard Foods will own 100 pct of shares of Univeg and Peatinvest

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1KZWonT

