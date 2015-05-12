Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SII SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue 84.5 million euros ($94.99 million) versus 78.6 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 316.7 million euros versus 294.2 million euros year ago
* Group SII should publish a FY 2014/2015 net income close to that of FY 2012/2013
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order