May 12 Fonciere De Paris Siic SA :
* Announces the merger with Foncière des 6ème et 7ème
Arrondissements de Paris is approved
* Exchange rate is 3 shares Foncière de Paris for 17 shares
Foncière des 6ème et 7ème Arrondissements de Paris
* In remuneration of contributions, Foncière de Paris
increases its capital by 55 million euros ($62 million)through
issue of 3,665,880 new shares which will be attributed to
shareholders of Foncière des 6ème et 7ème Arrondissements de
Paris
* Consecutively of merger, Fonciere de Paris now owns a
renting portfolio of 2.3 billion euros constitued of almost 90
percent with parisian assets
