May 12 Kinepolis Group Nv :

* Q1 visitor numbers rose by 10.1 pct to 5.3 million, mainly thanks to the expansion of the group

* Total revenue increased in Q1

* Current EBITDA per visitor decreased due to the acquisition of leased cinemas in Spain

* Net financial debt was virtually stable compared to Dec. 31 2014 Link to press release: (bit.ly/1KZSifu) Further company coverage: