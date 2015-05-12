UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Delta Plus Group SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 44.1 million euros ($49.57 million) versus 39.0 million euros year ago
* Confirms 2015 target of revenue growth
Source text: bit.ly/1HbWgAi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.