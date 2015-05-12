May 12 Burelle SA :

* Announces share repurchase program, to be submitted for shareholder approval on June 3

* Maximum that can be spent 106,066,800 euros; maximum price per share is 1,200 euros

* At April 30, held 5.23 pct of its capital