* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing
May 12 Advent International:
* Advent International to acquire Ammeraal Beltech from Gamma Holding
* The terms of the binding offer have not been disclosed
* Completion of the transaction is subject only to merger clearance and other customary conditions
* Last year Ammeraal Beltech generated a turnover of 325 million euro
* William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to Gamma Holding and its shareholders and Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Advent For more details on the deal, click on:
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage: