BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
May 13 Splendid Medien AG :
* Q1 revenue 15.7 million euros ($17.66 million) versus 11.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBIT 1.5 million euros versus EBIT loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBT 1.3 million euros versus loss before tax of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Still sees FY 2015 revenue between 57 million euros and 62 million euros, EBIT between 3.5 million euros and 4.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.