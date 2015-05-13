BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Ablynx Nv
* Ablynx announces business update and financial results for the first three months of 2015
* Q1 net loss for the period reduced by 35 pct to 12.7 million euro (2013: 19.5 million euro)
* Currently expects to have a net cash burn in 2015 of approximately 70-80 million euro.
* Total revenue and grant income up 26 pct to 14.1 million euro
* Most advanced programme is in phase Ib clinical development in psoriasis patients for which study completion is expected later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
