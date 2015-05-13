BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 58.6 million euros ($65.91 million), up 26.7 percent
* Confirms its full year 2015 outlook
* Order book at end of Q1 is 278.8 million euros
* Expects an average annual group revenue growth of more than 10 percent between 2015 and 2018
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.