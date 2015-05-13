BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
* Group revenue increased to 7,089 million rand, up 14.1 pct
* Interim dividend: 68 cents per share +7.9 pct
* Headline earnings per share decreased to 80.3 cents 2.9 pct for period ended March 31 2015
* Sees full-year earnings per share deterioration of between 66.9 and 120.4 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.