BRIEF-Logan Property says March contract sales about RMB3.48 bln
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
May 13 Heijmans NV :
* Heijmans trading update Q1 2015
* Residential business improving, non-residential and infra markets remain challenging
* Order book 2.3 billion euros at end-March at same level as year-end 2014
* Number of homes sold up to and including April total 387, with 348 of these to private buyers
* Modest increase in turnover in first three months of year compared with same period of 2014, due to increase in turnover at residential
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts