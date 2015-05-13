May 13 MRM SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 3.56 million euros ($4.00 million), up 5.9 percent on comparable basis

* Says Q1 revenue falls by 7.1 percent compared to Q1 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1K5DyOr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)