May 13 Mekonomen AB

* Q1 Revenue rose 7 per cent to SEK 1,382 m (1,290)

* Q1 EBIT increased 12 per cent to SEK 142 m (126) and EBIT margin was 10 per cent (10).

* Mean forecast was for Mekonomen Q1 sales of 1,354 million SEK, EBIT of 141 million

* Says excellent potential for good growth for remainder of 2015