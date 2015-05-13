BRIEF-Logan Property says March contract sales about RMB3.48 bln
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
May 13 Van Lanschot NV :
* Says assets totaled 61.7 billion euros ($69.38 billion) at March 31, up by 4.3 billion euros on year-end 2014
* Says Q1 net profits are in keeping with same reporting period last year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: