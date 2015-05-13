May 13 Van Lanschot NV :

* Says assets totaled 61.7 billion euros ($69.38 billion) at March 31, up by 4.3 billion euros on year-end 2014

* Says Q1 net profits are in keeping with same reporting period last year

