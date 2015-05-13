BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Neovacs SA :
* Says it has received 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in research tax credit for research and development expenses incurred in 2014
* Says research tax credit received is to be used to fund clinical and pre-clinical development of therapeutic vaccines portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1QI8khe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.