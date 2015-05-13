May 13 Neovacs SA :

* Says it has received 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) in research tax credit for research and development expenses incurred in 2014

* Says research tax credit received is to be used to fund clinical and pre-clinical development of therapeutic vaccines portfolio Source text: bit.ly/1QI8khe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)