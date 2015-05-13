Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Ctac NV :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 20.7 million euros ($23.25 million), slightly down by 2 percent compared to a year ago
* Q1 2014 net result 0.4 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* 2015 forecast reiterated, barring unforeseen circumstances, Ctac expects to achieve a higher result in 2015 compared to 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1JGyLQe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)