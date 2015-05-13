May 13 Mondi Plc

* Impact of maintenance shuts on annual operating profit in 2015 is estimated to be around eur80 million.

* Scheduled maintenance shut of richards bay mill in south africa was completed

* Q1 underlying operating profit of eur236 million was 29% above comparable period last year

* There have been no significant events or transactions impacting either financial performance or financial position of mondi group since 31 december 2014 up to date

* Result was 9% above q4 of 2014 (eur216 million)