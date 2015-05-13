May 13 Mondi Plc
* Impact of maintenance shuts on annual operating profit in
2015 is estimated to be around eur80 million.
* Scheduled maintenance shut of richards bay mill in south
africa was completed
* Q1 underlying operating profit of eur236 million was 29%
above comparable period last year
* There have been no significant events or transactions
impacting either financial performance or financial position of
mondi group since 31 december 2014 up to date
* Result was 9% above q4 of 2014 (eur216 million)
