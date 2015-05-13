BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
May 13 Wolters Kluwer Nv :
* Trading in line with expectations; full-year 2015 guidance affirmed
* First-Quarter revenues up 4 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically
* Growth in North America and Asia Pacific & ROW offset weakness in Europe
* First-Quarter adjusted operating margin increased, in line with expectation
* Non-recurring and transactional revenues increased after posting declines a year ago
* We note that comparables become more challenging in remainder of year
* Expect adjusted operating margin to increase in 2015. Adj operating margin forecast includes anticipated restructuring costs of eur30-eur35 mln (2014: eur36 mln), mainly in Legal & Regulatory Solutions
* 2015 outlook for diluted adjusted EPS of mid-single-digit growth
* Currency is expected to have a more significant influence on results in 2015 than in recent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.