* Reports Q1 revenue of 7.12 million euros ($8.00 million) versus 6.95 million euros a year ago, up by 2.4 percent

* Q1 operating result is 0.12 million euros versus 0.33 million euros a year ago

* Sees to continue in 2015 strategy of growth

* Says strategy of growth to have impact on short-term profitability but to enable reaching good level of operating result on mid-term