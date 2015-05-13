BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Borgestad Asa :
* Q1 EBITDA 2.9 million Norwegian crowns ($388,022.16) versus 12.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 146.1 million crowns versus 163.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4738 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million