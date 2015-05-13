Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Qumak SA :
* Q1 revenue 106.3 million zlotys ($29.2 million) versus 132.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 3.5 million zlotys versus 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6436 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)