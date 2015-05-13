May 13 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* 2015 guidance confirmed: expects rental income from investment properties of 105 million euros - 107 million euros, an increase of FFO to at least 50 million euros and stable dividend based on a pay-out ratio of 50 percent - 60 percent of FFO

* Q1 net profit 11.7 million euros ($13.16 million) (Q1 2014: 101.3 million euros)

* Q1 increase in FFO by 18 pct to 12.0 million euros (Q1 2014: 10.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)