May 13 Leroy Seafood Group ASA :

* Q1 turnover 3.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($438.27 million) (Reuters poll 3.27 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA 501 million crowns (Reuters poll 466 million crowns)

* The group currently estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including the share of LSG's volume from associates

* Estimates that the group will achieve a lower operating profit before biomass adjustment in Q2 2015 when compared with Q2 2014

* Proposed to shareholders' meeting on 21 may 2015 a dividend payment of 12 crowns per share for 2014

* Expects to see a positive development in individual facilities in 2015

($1 = 7.4612 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)