May 13 (Reuters) -

* Austevoll Seafood Q1 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss NOK 349 mln (RTRS poll NOK 343 mln) vs NOK 620.4 mln in Q1 2014

* Austevoll Seafood: IFRS biomass adjustment for quarter was negative at nok 368 million

* The Group's strong position within the global seafood business provides grounds for a positive outlook for the Group's future development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)