BRIEF-Logan Property says March contract sales about RMB3.48 bln
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
May 13 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Q1 total operating revenue up 6.6 pct to 18.1 million euros ($20.33 million)
* Q1 funds from operations (FFO) up 10.0 pct to 7.9 million euros
* For Q1 after deducting income taxes of 1.6 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.4 million euros), group generated consolidated net income up by 7.3 pct to 8.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 7.7 million euros)
* Q1 earnings before tax (EBT) grow to 9.9 million euros
* Q1 EBT margin of 54.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.48 billion in march 2017
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: